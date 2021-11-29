The Final Chapter of Peach Momoko’s “Demon Days” Arrives in March with “Demon Days: Blood Feud”

The next installment in the “Demon Days” quarterly series, “Demon Days: Blood Feud” will tie up the current arc in the “Momoko-verse” as Mariko Yashida’s mesmerizing adventure comes to an end.

Throughout the past year, Marvel

Known for her best-selling cover artwork, Momoko made her writing and interior art debut on the title and created a world that blended Japanese folklore with Marvel Comics mythos in a dazzling new way.

Filled with reimagined versions of classic Marvel heroes including Storm, Thor, and Wolverine and brought to life in Momoko’s iconic art style, “Demon Days” was a huge success, and Marvel Comics is proud to present the final chapter of the current saga this March: “Demon Days: Blood Feud.”

At the end of the road, Mariko will finally meet the one who’s been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who’s also Mariko’s sister!

Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin’s giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? Starring a brand-new take on the Silver Samurai, the stakes are high and the emotions are higher as the Yashida saga reaches its dramatic conclusion!

And coming in April will be the Demon Days Treasury Edition TPB! Containing all five “Demon Days” one-shots – X-Men, Mariko, Cursed Web, Rising Storm and Blood Feud – this must-have collection will feature a brand-new cover by Peach Momoko.

You can see the converse for both “Blood Feud” and the Demon Days Treasury Edition TPB above, as well as some new character designs below.

Don’t miss the epic finale of the “Demon Days” saga this March!

What they’re saying: