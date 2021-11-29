“The Simpsons” Episode Referencing Tiananmen Square Blocked on Disney+ in Hong Kong

According to reports, Disney+ has blocked an episode of The Simpsons in which the family visits the People’s Republic of China from streaming in Hong Kong.

What’s Happening:

As Variety Simpsons episode “Goo Goo Gai Pan” (Season 16, episode 12) is seemingly inaccessible in Hong Kong.

episode “Goo Goo Gai Pan” (Season 16, episode 12) is seemingly inaccessible in Hong Kong. This is presumably due to the episode’s reference to Tiananmen Square and allusions to the famous “Tank Man” photo.

Disney has allegedly removed one episode of The Simpsons from the Hong Kong edition of Disney+, which described the family’s visit to Beijing and carried this famous scene. Via @StandNewsHK https://t.co/PAs1SdoxEk pic.twitter.com/VwXiFHADAK — Alvin Lum (@alvinllum) November 27, 2021