“The Simpsons” Episode Referencing Tiananmen Square Blocked on Disney+ in Hong Kong

According to reports, Disney+ has blocked an episode of The Simpsons in which the family visits the People’s Republic of China from streaming in Hong Kong.
What’s Happening:
- As Variety reports, the 2005 Simpsons episode “Goo Goo Gai Pan” (Season 16, episode 12) is seemingly inaccessible in Hong Kong.
- This is presumably due to the episode’s reference to Tiananmen Square and allusions to the famous “Tank Man” photo.
Disney has allegedly removed one episode of The Simpsons from the Hong Kong edition of Disney+, which described the family’s visit to Beijing and carried this famous scene.
- The episode — which revolves around Marge’s sister Selma attempting to adopt a baby from China by pretending she’s married to Homer — also makes reference to Tibetan independence and makes jokes about Chairman Mao among other things.
- Currently, it is unclear whether Disney made the decision to remove the episode itself or was pressured to do so. Disney has not yet responded to Variety’s request for comment.
- The apparent decision to block the episode comes after Hong Kong’s National Security Law took effect last year, banning subversion, promotion of secession, or colluding with foreign forces.
- Meanwhile, although Hong Kongers have long held memorials and marches in observance of the June 4th, 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, such demonstrations were officially blocked in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
- Disney+, which is not yet available in mainland China, debuted in Hong Kong earlier this month.