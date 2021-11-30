“Disney+ Voices” Shares Stories on the Impact of Accessibility

Disney+ just released another episode of the YouTube series Disney+ Voices, this one focused on Black representation and the importance of accessibility to inclusive media, including animation.

What’s happening:

The Disney+ web series Disney+ Voices is back with a brand-new episode titled Impact of Accessibility.

is back with a brand-new episode titled This episode features a conversation between Pixar Animation Studios story supervisor Aphton Corbin and Senior Manager of Engagement on the Global Public Policy team, Sajda Ouachtouki.

In their conversation, they discuss the accessibility of careers not promoted in Black communities and the importance of Black stories.

Ouachtouki focuses on how she has felt that the world has misconstrued her identity is as a Black muslim woman following the events of 9/11. Ouachtouki’s first role in representation came when she wrote for a blog while in college that specifically told the stories of female minorities to give them a voice.

Corbin discusses her Pixar SparkShort: Twenty Something and how she experienced a feeling of imposter syndrome while developing the idea for the short. Aphton then mentions how she turned the feeling of imposter syndrome into a positive and used the feelings that she felt to help portray the characters in her SparkShort.

and how she experienced a feeling of imposter syndrome while developing the idea for the short. Aphton then mentions how she turned the feeling of imposter syndrome into a positive and used the feelings that she felt to help portray the characters in her SparkShort. Continue the conversation with the Celebrate Black Stories Collection Black Stories Hub

You can see the entire conversation below.