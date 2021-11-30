“Good Morning America” Starts New Holiday Initiative, “GMA Gives Back”

Good Morning America has announced the new holiday initiative, “GMA Gives Back,” giving back to viewers with surprises throughout the holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Good Morning America has announced “GMA Gives Back,” a new initiative giving back to viewers with surprises big and small throughout the holiday season.

has announced “GMA Gives Back,” a new initiative giving back to viewers with surprises big and small throughout the holiday season. Each week, GMA will feature viewers on the show who have been helping their community and spread holiday cheer through daily giveaways of gift boxes filled with goodies and more. Those passing through Times Square will also have a chance to participate by checking out the seasonally-decorated GMA studio windows, spotlighting “GMA Gives Back.”

will feature viewers on the show who have been helping their community and spread holiday cheer through daily giveaways of gift boxes filled with goodies and more. Those passing through Times Square will also have a chance to participate by checking out the seasonally-decorated studio windows, spotlighting “GMA Gives Back.” Year-round, GMA highlights viewers who are making a positive impact, showcasing their work in the community and supporting them in their philanthropic efforts. During “GMA Gives Back,” the show will be featuring some of these viewers and paying it forward with exciting surprises that they can use to improve their own lives and continue their inspiring work.