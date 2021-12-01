Hasbro Pulse Adds Black Series Malakili Figure to HasLab Rancor Project

Hasbro Pulse has realized they can’t leave the HasLab Rancor without its keeper, so backers of the project will now find a Black Series Malakili figure alongside it, as long as the project has enough backers in time.

What’s Happening:

Just days ahead of the deadline for backers for the HasLab Rancor,

So, Hasbro Pulse will be adding a newly-tooled Star Wars

A burly human, Malakili tended to Jabba the Hutt’s menagerie, including the galactic gangster’s prized pet rancor. Despite the rancor’s vicious nature, Malakili cared about the beast. He was shocked when Luke Skywalker killed his monstrous charge, and wept at its demise.

The new figure will be uncarded and ready for action, and will come with his unique gaffi stick inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

However, Hasbro has shared that the final additional figure can ONLY be added if they hit their target threshold of 9K backers before the campaign deadline (December 6, 2021). The figure is in active development, and Hasbro will share renders as part of their backer updates if the project successfully moves into production.

HasLab is the crowdfunding platform bringing limited-edition collectibles into the hands of fans.

When fans back a Project, they are making a commitment to purchase the product that will only be fulfilled if the minimum number of backers is reached during the “Project Backing Period”. In the case of the Rancor, this is December 6th, 2021. Each Project will have its own campaign duration during which fans can back the Project. Once the minimum number of backers has been reached, your backing becomes an "Order" and your payment is collected at the completion of the Project Backing Period. Then the Product will enter production and ultimately will be shipped.

As of press time, the Rancor project had approximately 5,000 backers, short of the 9,000 goal but still with more time until the deadline.

More About the Rancor Figure: