Hasbro Pulse Adds Black Series Malakili Figure to HasLab Rancor Project

Hasbro Pulse has realized they can’t leave the HasLab Rancor without its keeper, so backers of the project will now find a Black Series Malakili figure alongside it, as long as the project has enough backers in time.
What’s Happening:
- Just days ahead of the deadline for backers for the HasLab Rancor, Hasbro Pulse has realized that they can’t leave the most dangerous creature in the galaxy without its keeper.
- So, Hasbro Pulse will be adding a newly-tooled Star Wars: The Black Series Malakili figure to the base offering, funding at 9,000 units.
- A burly human, Malakili tended to Jabba the Hutt’s menagerie, including the galactic gangster’s prized pet rancor. Despite the rancor’s vicious nature, Malakili cared about the beast. He was shocked when Luke Skywalker killed his monstrous charge, and wept at its demise.
- The new figure will be uncarded and ready for action, and will come with his unique gaffi stick inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
- However, Hasbro has shared that the final additional figure can ONLY be added if they hit their target threshold of 9K backers before the campaign deadline (December 6, 2021). The figure is in active development, and Hasbro will share renders as part of their backer updates if the project successfully moves into production.
- HasLab is the crowdfunding platform bringing limited-edition collectibles into the hands of fans.
- When fans back a Project, they are making a commitment to purchase the product that will only be fulfilled if the minimum number of backers is reached during the “Project Backing Period”. In the case of the Rancor, this is December 6th, 2021. Each Project will have its own campaign duration during which fans can back the Project. Once the minimum number of backers has been reached, your backing becomes an "Order" and your payment is collected at the completion of the Project Backing Period. Then the Product will enter production and ultimately will be shipped.
- As of press time, the Rancor project had approximately 5,000 backers, short of the 9,000 goal but still with more time until the deadline.
More About the Rancor Figure:
- The largest figure ever made by Star Wars: The Black Series. It dwarfs the standard 6-inch-scale figures… as it should.
- At 42 inches (106.68 cm) long, the Rancor’s arm span makes it wider than it is tall, helping recreate his formidable, inescapable presence.
- Its 12.8 inches (32.512 cm) deep (from nose to the back of the figure) and 12 inches (30.48 cm) wide body (from shoulder to shoulder) gives the Rancor substance and durability.
- Standing at 17.5 inches (44.45 cm) tall, the Rancor can stretch its arms up to give it an even more massive height of 27 inches (68.58 cm), allowing fans to replicate any of the fearsome roaring poses seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
- Over 45 points of articulation, the most ever done in The Black Series, all the way down to its talons. This gives the Rancor the ability to grab The Black Series 6-inch-scale figures in its talons and bring them up to its articulated jaw for a “snack”. After which, you may want to adjust the piece of drool by its mouth.
- The Black Series largest figure to ever have Butterfly joints, which allow the Rancor to be posed in just about any of the positions you’ve seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. They also let the Rancor cross its arms in front of its chest and outstretch them on either side of its body, increasing the menacing display possibilities.
- We’ve created a new standard in shoulder pad articulation and applied it to the Rancor for the most premium, top-of-the-line figure possible from The Black Series. The Rancor’s shoulder pads allow it to maintain its iconic monstrous aesthetic without inhibiting its movement.
- Above and beyond the high-quality sculpt and precise detail work you’ve come to know and love from The Black Series.
- The Black Series most decorated figure in history with over 900 deco ops!
- Entertainment-inspired details, including the broken shackle and chain on its right wrist. The designers had the privilege of seeing the original prop used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi up close and in person, so they were able to bring every detail they could to life.