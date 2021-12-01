ICON Park Celebrating the Holidays with Light the World with Love Christmas Concerts

ICON Park in Orlando is getting ready to celebrate the goodwill of the holiday season with the Light the World with Love Christmas concert series.

What’s Happening:

From December 6th through 11th, ICON Park will be hosting performances from local high school, church, and community choirs nightly from 5PM through 8PM.

Each night, four choirs will perform traditional Christmas songs in front of ICON Park’s holiday tree. There will also be Christmas-inspired videos, and emcees will lead the crowd in singing some Christmas carols themselves. To close out the evening, professional performers will take the stage each night.

Featured performers include: Daniel Emmet Sunshine Mafia Opera Orlando David Osmond Ofi God’s Example



These concerts will also spotlight local charities. Attendees will be invited to donate via virtual giving machine at www.lightolando.acahand.org

Local charities to be featured throughout this year’s event include: Clarita’s House Outreach Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida Edgewood Children’s Ranch Frontline Outreach Latisha’s House Matthew’s Hope One Heart for Women and Children Orlando Community & Youth Trust Orlando Day Nursery & Childcare Orlando Serve Foundation Poverty Solutions Group Russell Home The Howard Phillips Center for Children & Families United Against Poverty The Salvation Army



The schedule for this year’s performances is shown in the image below:

What They’re Saying: