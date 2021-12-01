Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2021 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays began this past Friday, November 26 and as with all festivals, some new merchandise exclusive to the event has been released.

This Annual Passholder exclusive hoodie retails for $49.99

A cute Festival of the Holidays branded cookie jar that retails for $29.99

Sven and Olaf from Frozen are the stars of the Festival merchandise this year, along with some appearances from other Frozen characters.

This event T-shirt retails for $29.99.

An ornament retailing for $14.99.

This fleece throw retails for $39.99.

A water bottle retailing for $39.99.

It’s not truly a Disney event without a Spirit Jersey, and this one is pretty unique as it’s half-fleece. It retails for $74.99.

We also have a Festival exclusive MagicBand, with a limited edition of 2,000, with retails for $39.99.

The youth shirt retails for $24.99.

One size fits all beanie retails for $24.99.

And finally, a fantastic, hand-crafted 50th anniversary Spaceship Earth ornament which retails for $99.99.