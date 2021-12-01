Stephanie Beatriz Meets Mirabel from “Encanto” at Disney California Adventure

Actress Stephanie Beatriz, who voices the character of Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, recently celebrated the release of the film by meeting the character at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Stephanie Beatriz, best known for her role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine , had the chance to meet her character from Encanto , Mirabel, who is now meeting guests at Paradise Gardens

, had the chance to meet her character from , Mirabel, For the first time ever, Mirabel joins the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! celebration. Among the fun, guests can explore her Colombian traditions and culture and visit Mirabel in a “casita” inspired by the enchanted home of her magical family, taste delicious “arepas con queso” available at a nearby food cart and enjoy live music by El Sabor Bueno, appearing twice a week at Paradise Gardens Bandstand.

About Encanto:

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer; the screenplay is by Castro Smith and Bush. Encanto features original songs by Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana); Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) composed the original score.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto is now in theaters nationwide.