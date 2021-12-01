Ring in 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Annual EVE Celebration

Universal Hollywood is inviting everyone once again to celebrate the new year and ring in 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood’s festive EVE event, the biggest party in Hollywood, on Friday, December 31.
What’s Happening:
- Universal’s EVE is a park-wide celebration included in the price of theme park admission that invites guests to spend the day and party by night while enjoying its popular and award-winning rides and attractions on Friday, December 31 with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.
- Some of the featured attractions that will be open for EVE include Illumination’s all-new, award-winning The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! ride or mark the occasion with prehistoric dinosaurs at Jurassic World—The Ride, featuring the stunningly realistic Indominus rex.
- EVE is also the ideal location to bid farewell to 2021 as the world ushers in 2022 and new beginnings. The night officially kicks off with a special park-wide celebration at 9:00 pm, featuring multiple DJs and live music areas, that culminates at midnight with a traditional New Year’s Eve countdown and a dazzling fireworks display.
- Iconic photo op locations add to the festive environment, offering guests to capture their memories of the special night.
- A variety of festive food and beverages, including desserts, champagne, beer, wine and cocktails, as well as 2022 merchandise will be available for purchase as well.
- Some beloved holiday entertainment offerings will be available on New Years Eve as well, such as Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle which brings the iconic Hogwarts castle to life through an impressive light projection show. The festivities continue with Grinchmas as guests can continue to ring in the joyful season with The Grinch, his furry friend Max and the Who-ville Whos.
- To purchase tickets for EVE or the Ultimate EVE package, guests can click here.
- Annual Pass members can also benefit from a variety of special incentives devised especially for these valued ticket holders. To learn more and to purchase tickets, Annual Pass members can click here.