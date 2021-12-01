Ring in 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Annual EVE Celebration

Universal Hollywood is inviting everyone once again to celebrate the new year and ring in 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood’s festive EVE event, the biggest party in Hollywood, on Friday, December 31.

What’s Happening:

Universal’s EVE is a park-wide celebration included in the price of theme park admission that invites guests to spend the day and party by night while enjoying its popular and award-winning rides and attractions on Friday, December 31 with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.

Some of the featured attractions that will be open for EVE include Illumination’s all-new, award-winning The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! ride or mark the occasion with prehistoric dinosaurs at Jurassic World—The Ride, featuring the stunningly realistic Indominus rex.

EVE is also the ideal location to bid farewell to 2021 as the world ushers in 2022 and new beginnings. The night officially kicks off with a special park-wide celebration at 9:00 pm, featuring multiple DJs and live music areas, that culminates at midnight with a traditional New Year’s Eve countdown and a dazzling fireworks display.