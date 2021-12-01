Walt Disney World to Host Job Fair December 13th

Walt Disney World is hosting a job fair at Disney’s Coronado Spring Resort Convention Center, with up to $1,500 signing bonuses for select roles and hourly pay ranging from $15 to $21 per hour.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is looking for Cast Members to join their teams in Culinary, Housekeeping, Stewards, Bus Transportation and more!
- Interested applicants can go straight to the source by attending the Walt Disney World Job Fair on Monday December 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center.
- A $1,000 hiring bonus is available to new hires in Culinary, Housekeeping and Stewards positions.
- A $1,500 hiring bonus is available to Chef Assistant and Cook 1.
- Disney recently updated their guidelines to allow more flexibility with forms of personal expression, including gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, costume choices, and appropriate visible tattoos.
Walt Disney World Job Fair Event Details:
- Where: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center
- Veracruz Exhibit Hall C
- 1000 W Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
- When: Monday, December 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET
- Visit DisneyCareers.com for more information.
More About the Available Positions:
- Culinary Team
- Join a team of culinary storytellers that help bring impressive and unforgettable experiences in dining to life across the Walt Disney World Resort!
- $15.40-$21 per hour
- $1000 Hiring Bonus for Steward
- $1,500 Hiring Bonus for Chef Assistant & Cook 1
- Transportation Team
- Delivering Guests from one magical location to the next is only the start of the many benefits that come along with being a Walt Disney World bus driver! One of the many benefits included in joining the disney transportation team is paid training to obtain your Commercial Driver’s License.
- $18 per hour
- Custodial Team
- Enjoy a work environment that holds cleanliness to the highest standards and enjoy on-the-job training along with laundered costumes provided at your work location.
- $16.05 per hour
Perks of Working for Disney:
- Weekly paychecks with direct deposit options available.
- Affordable health insurance options (medical, dental and vision) for full-time positions.
- Tuition assistance at Disney Aspire network schools for full-time and part-time hourly employees.
- Affordable on-site childcare at The Learning Center, operated by Central Florida YMCA.