Walt Disney World to Host Job Fair December 13th

Walt Disney World is hosting a job fair at Disney’s Coronado Spring Resort Convention Center, with up to $1,500 signing bonuses for select roles and hourly pay ranging from $15 to $21 per hour.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is looking for Cast Members to join their teams in Culinary, Housekeeping, Stewards, Bus Transportation and more!

Interested applicants can go straight to the source by attending the Walt Disney World Job Fair on Monday December 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center.

A $1,000 hiring bonus is available to new hires in Culinary, Housekeeping and Stewards positions.

A $1,500 hiring bonus is available to Chef Assistant and Cook 1.

Disney recently updated their guidelines to allow more flexibility with forms of personal expression, including gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, costume choices, and appropriate visible tattoos.

Walt Disney World Job Fair Event Details:

Where: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Convention Center Veracruz Exhibit Hall C 1000 W Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

When: Monday, December 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Visit DisneyCareers.com

More About the Available Positions:

Culinary Team Join a team of culinary storytellers that help bring impressive and unforgettable experiences in dining to life across the Walt Disney World Resort! $15.40-$21 per hour $1000 Hiring Bonus for Steward $1,500 Hiring Bonus for Chef Assistant & Cook 1



Transportation Team Delivering Guests from one magical location to the next is only the start of the many benefits that come along with being a Walt Disney World bus driver! One of the many benefits included in joining the disney transportation team is paid training to obtain your Commercial Driver’s License. $18 per hour



Custodial Team Enjoy a work environment that holds cleanliness to the highest standards and enjoy on-the-job training along with laundered costumes provided at your work location. $16.05 per hour



Perks of Working for Disney: