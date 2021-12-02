Take A Break from the Chaos with Disney’s “Home Sweet Home Alone” Yule Log

If your traditional Christmas setting could use some extra warmth with a bit of silliness, Disney has the perfect solution: a Home Sweet Home Alone Yule Log!

What’s Happening:

It’s Christmastime, don't you know? One of the special traditions of the season is burning a yule log, or if you don’t have a fireplace, creating a similar experience by streaming one on your TV.

This year, Disney+ is bringing the festive atmosphere to fans with the brand new Home Sweet Home Alone Yule Log

Disney+ took to Twitter

Cozy up with the #HomeSweetHomeAlone Yule Log and let the holiday hijinks begin! Experience the full Yule Log: https://t.co/JNRRgcmQs1 Home Sweet Home Alone, an Original Movie, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wCOsTCAAFR — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 2, 2021

Speaking of the setting, viewers will see a bright golden fire roaring in the fireplace, a fully decorated (and lit) Christmas tree surrounded by presents, a doll house and a cozy armchair. Plus, the hero of the movie, Max pops in and out throughout the video enjoying a handful of sweets and getting into some mischief too.

Whether fans are having their celebrations early this year, or just want to get in the spirit of the season, the Home Sweet Home Alone Yule Log is available now on YouTube.

About Home Sweet Home Alone:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

