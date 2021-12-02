“Star Wars: The High Republic” Books to Get Exclusive Editions

Two upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic books will be receiving exclusive editions with variant covers, according to StarWars.com.
- Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray will be arriving January 4, 2022.
- The new book will be available at Out of Print with an exclusive jacket designed by artist Jama Jurabaev.
- Each copy of the novel will also be signed by the author, and comes bundled with an exclusive gift – a High Republic-inspired “For Light and Life” beanie.
- Pre-orders for the upcoming book will open on Monday, December 6.
- Additionally, Barnes & Noble will offer an exclusive edition of The Fallen Star featuring a double-sided, fold-out poster available nowhere else.
- Target’s edition of The Falling Star will include an exclusive cover, featuring a depiction of the Starlight Beacon, illustrated by Pascal Blanché and painted by Gonzalo Kenny.
- Pre-orders for this edition will launch in the near future.
- As for Star Wars: The High Republic: Midnight Horizon, an exclusive edition with a variant cover and an author Q&A will be available at Walmart.
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Midnight Horizon by Daniel José Older will be hitting stores February 1, 2022.
- Pre-orders for this edition are available now.