The Museum of Neon Art to Present “The Wonderful World of Disney Neon” Zoom Event

The Museum of Neon Art and Steve Spiegel, Story Editor Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering will present a one-night-only Zoom event, “The Wonderful World of Disney Neon,” on December 9th at 7pm showcasing the history of luminous tubing in Disney Parks.

Disney theme parks are known for their rigorous attention to historic and aesthetic detail and the “Imagineers,” Disney’s team of artists, writers, engineers and technicians use neon and other forms of lighting in multiple ways, from perfectly replicating Golden Age movie houses of Hollywood to transporting audiences into hyper-realistic future worlds.

This illustrated lecture draws from the Disney archives as well as Steve’s own photographs. Through images, the presentation details both the history of neon and of Disney.

Audiences will learn when neon first appeared in Disney parks, and how the medium influenced park architecture, visitor experience, and storytelling.

Audiences will be wowed by the levels of narratives presented through light at Disney theme parks worldwide, such as the dazzling neon collection at Cars Land in Disney California Adventure

A Q&A will follow the presentation. Audience members will be able to ask about the fascinating Disney behind the scenes stories in this one night only event.

“The Wonderful World of Disney Neon” will be held on Thursday, December 9 at 7 PM PT. Tickets are available now for $10

The Zoom link will be sent to registered participants ahead of the event.

About Steve Spiegel: