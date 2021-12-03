ABC News Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Disney on Ice Touring Production “Mickey’s Search Party”

ABC News’ World News Now has released a new segment that goes behind the scenes of Disney on Ice and the touring production of Mickey’s Search Party.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News’ World News Now shines a spotlight on Mickey’s Search Party, a touring Disney on Ice show produced by Feld Entertainment.
- In a segment from the show released to YouTube, reporter Will Ganss takes to the ice to interview some of the performers about the show and how they follow health and safety protocols wherever they go.
- Mickey’s Search Party not only features Mickey Mouse and his best pals, but also includes featured performances from the worlds of Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, plus Pixar’s Coco and Toy Story.
- In the video, we see Will sitting between two ramps as skaters rehearse jumping over them for a segment of the show.
- The reporter also tries to climb the Spanish Web act and tries on Ernesto de la Cruz’s famous guitar.
- You can see the full video below.
- Visit DisneyOnIce.com to learn more about all of the touring productions, including when and where you could have an opportunity to attend a live show.
- ABC News’ World News Now streams live on abcnews.com and Hulu and also broadcasts on ABC channels in select markets.