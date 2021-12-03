Disney+ Reportedly Cancels “Turner & Hooch” Series After 1 Season

Disney has reportedly chosen not to renew Turner & Hooch for a second season of the Disney+ original series spin-off of the classic Tom Hanks comedy film.

What’s Happening:

According to ComicBook.com Turner & Hooch won’t be returning for a second season.

won’t be returning for a second season. In an interview with actor Reginald Veljohnson, who reprised his role from the original film as David Sutton, the actor revealed that Disney+ decided not to pursue additional seasons of the series and that the creative team was shopping it around to potentially continue on another network or streaming platform.

The series followed the adventures of Scott Turner, played by Josh Peck, the son of the original Scott Turner, played by Tom Hanks in the original film.

In the series, Hanks’ character has passed away, willing his detective son his new dog, whom he named Hooch as a tribute to his original canine partner from the 1989 Touchstone Pictures film.

The series followed Scott and Hooch on assignments around San Francisco, with an overarching plot revolving around Scott’s father’s unfinished case, which may be connected to his death.

Disney has not yet put out an official statement regarding the future of the series.