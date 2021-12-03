Disney+ Reportedly Cancels “Turner & Hooch” Series After 1 Season

Disney has reportedly chosen not to renew Turner & Hooch for a second season of the Disney+ original series spin-off of the classic Tom Hanks comedy film.
What’s Happening:
- According to ComicBook.com, the Disney+ spin-off series Turner & Hooch won’t be returning for a second season.
- In an interview with actor Reginald Veljohnson, who reprised his role from the original film as David Sutton, the actor revealed that Disney+ decided not to pursue additional seasons of the series and that the creative team was shopping it around to potentially continue on another network or streaming platform.
- The series followed the adventures of Scott Turner, played by Josh Peck, the son of the original Scott Turner, played by Tom Hanks in the original film.
- In the series, Hanks’ character has passed away, willing his detective son his new dog, whom he named Hooch as a tribute to his original canine partner from the 1989 Touchstone Pictures film.
- The series followed Scott and Hooch on assignments around San Francisco, with an overarching plot revolving around Scott’s father’s unfinished case, which may be connected to his death.
- Disney has not yet put out an official statement regarding the future of the series.