“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Elton John, Joey Fatone and More to Appear Week of December 6th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of December 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus the show focuses on “Live’s Family Cooking Week,” a series of segments featuring the families of Live.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of December 6th-December 10th:

Monday, December 6 Joey Fatone ( A Very Boy Band Holiday ) Jordan Fisher ( Dear Evan Hansen )

Tuesday, December 7 Kristin Davis ( And Just Like That ) Carson Kressley( The B*tch Who Stole Christmas )

Wednesday, December 8 Cynthia Nixon ( And Just Like That ) Heather Graham ( The Last Son ) Amy Nofziger (Tips for avoiding holiday scams)

Thursday, December 9 Michael B. Jordan ( A Journal for Jordan ) Bridget Moynahan ( And Just Like That )

Friday, December 10 Elton John ( The Lockdown Sessions ) Katie Couric ( Going There ) Special segment “Kelly’s Crafts!” (Beautiful holiday wreaths)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.