Ring in the New Year at The Edison at Disney Springs with Food, Drinks and Live Entertainment

For those looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Walt Disney World, Disney Springs is the place to be. You can ring in the new year at The Edison’s dazzling New Year’s Eve gala, filled with live entertainment, world-class dining, and an open dance floor.

The excitement begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 with captivating performances from The Sound Society Radio Show, The Pearls burlesque trio, stilt walkers, an aerialist, DJ, and more.

Guests will be privy to signature passed appetizers and food stations featuring everything from buffalo chicken sliders, prime rib, crab cakes, and loaded mashed potatoes to chocolate cake and key lime pie bites for dessert.

A selection of The Edison’s premium beer and spirits will also be available via cash bars.

When the clock strikes midnight, the evening will conclude with a celebratory champagne toast as we usher in the new year.

Ticket Options:

Reserved Seating For guaranteed seating, tables can be reserved to accommodate 2-10 guests, or individual bar seating can be purchased, for $150 per person. Reservations include entry at 8 p.m., access to food stations, passed appetizers, and champagne at midnight. Purchase your reserved seating tickets here

General Admission A limited number of standing-room-only tickets will also be available for purchase, which include entry at 10:30 p.m., desserts, the champagne toast and access to the electrifying lineup of lavish entertainment for $25 per person. Purchase your general admission tickets here

