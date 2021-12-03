Six Disneyland Cast Members Honored at Ceremony for 50+ Years of Service

by | Dec 3, 2021 12:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The Disneyland Resort recently honored six Cast Members with service awards for over 50 years of making magic at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

(Disney)

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • On November 30th, a special service award celebration was held on the Mark Twain Riverboat in Disneyland Park for six Cast Members who have been with the resort for 50+ years.
  • During the ceremony, which included a speech from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, five 50th anniversary statues were given to Cast Members, which features Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
  • The 50 year Cast Members honored at the celebration were:
    • Martha Blanding – Senior Manager, Disneyland Resort Merchandise Special Events who started in 1971 as a Tour Guide
    • Dean Yamada – Theme Park Duty Manager, Disneyland park who starts in 1971 at Refreshment Corner
    • Patti Oltman – Retail Allocator who started in 1971 as a waitress
    • Sue Clements – Manager, Disney Look and Cosmetology who started in 1971 as a Wardrobe Attendant
    • Dave Brizic – Security since 1966, served in Vietnam in 1968 and returned to Disneyland in 1970
  • Celebrating 55 years with Disneyland is Vic Polwektow, who started in 1966 at Walt Disney’s favorite restaurant the Plaza Inn and currently works in Costume Issue.
  • The award for 55 years of service is a statue of Mickey Mouse and his pals creating a portrait of the recipient.
  • Footage from the event was released in a new “Disney Cast Life” video, viewable below.
  • Visit Disney Parks Blog to learn more about each Cast Member celebrated during this ceremony.

What They’re Saying:

  • Ken Potrock: “It was an honor to congratulate and personally thank six amazing Cast Members for their dedication and commitment to the Disneyland Resort – five who are celebrating 50 years of service and one who is celebrating 55 years! In a special ceremony that concluded with a journey around the Rivers of America on the Mark Twain Riverboat – Vic, Sue, Martha, Patti, Dean and Dave were recognized by their leaders for all the different roles they’ve had, the unique experiences and opportunities they’ve enjoyed and most importantly, the many lives they touched over the years. Disney magic comes in many different forms, but the true magic is our Cast… and these six Cast Members are an inspiration to all!”
  • Martha Blanding: “It’s not like going to work. I enjoy everything about what I do – the good and the bad. I just choose to always smile and laugh through it.”
  • Patti Oltman: “I’ve always had someone to lift me up here. From birthday parties to baby showers, to bittersweet memories like Roy Disney passing away … everything we’ve celebrated and endured has helped us form a deep camaraderie and friendship.”
  • Sue Clements: “Even though there have been so many changes over time and the resort has expanded, the ultimate goal of providing fun family entertainment has stayed the same throughout my 50 years.”
  • Dave Brizic: “The friendships I developed with people I worked with kept me coming back. I became part of a group of 12 Disneyland Resort Security Officers … we met weekly for years and still meet up occasionally today.”
  • Vic Polwektow:  “The thing I love most about working at Disneyland is all the friendships I’ve made over the years.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed