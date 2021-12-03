“What’s Up, Disney+” Goes to EPCOT and Meets the Director of “Olaf Presents”

Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows are back in another episode of What’s Up, Disney+, continuing their Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary adventure and sitting down with the director of Olaf Presents.
- The official Disney+ YouTube channel released a new episode of What’s Up, Disney+ on December 2nd titled “Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary, Olaf Presents Director Hyrum Osmond.”
- In the November 18th episode, special guest Ashton put Jenny and Andre to the test on a Walt Disney World adventure that relies on their Disney+ knowledge, taking them on a scavenger hunt at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- In this week’s episode, the adventure continues at EPCOT with Jenny and Andre checking out The Seas with Nemo and Friends, some fo the Fab 50 statues, experiencing Frozen Ever After, and ending the night with the new fireworks spectacular Harmonious.
- The next episode will take the team to Magic Kingdom park on another adventure sponsored by OtterBox.
- The second part of the episode includes a chat with Hyrum Osmond from Walt Disney Animation Studios, who directed the new short series Olaf Presents.
- Hyrum reveals that the movements for Olaf in the first Frozen were inspired by his own son, who was a toddler at the time.
- The director reveals the inspiration behind the new series and also plays a game called “Guess That Disney Animation Movie.”
- At the end of the episode, Jenny and Andre start a gift exchange and each got each other the same thing from shopDisney, The Child Ear Headband for Adults from Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
- You can watch the full episode below.
