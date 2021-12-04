Marvel Shares First Look at “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)”

We’re heading back to the Spider-Verse! Marvel shared an exciting first look at the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as a title and the fact that it won’t simply be one movie.

The new teaser for the upcoming film brings right back to where the first film left off, with Miles relaxing in his bed before Gwen calls his name through a portal.

Gwen tries to encourage Miles to leave with her, but he lets her know that he is grounded, which of course, is not enough of an excuse for Gwen.

We also get a look at Miles chaotically swinging through the multiverse before being seemingly attacked by Spider-Man 2099, who was portrayed in the first film’s post-credits scene by Oscar Isaac.

Finally, we get a logo for the sequel, revealing the title to be Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

. Even more exciting, we then get some graffiti over the logo, letting us know that the title also includes “Part One,” implying that there will be at least two more Spider-Verse film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will come to theaters on October 7, 2022.

You can check out the full first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) in the video below:

