20th Century Studios Shares Clip from Upcoming Film “The King’s Man”

With just over a couple of weeks until the film’s long-awaited theatrical release, 20th Century Studios shred a clip form their upcoming film The King’s Man.
- The scene sees Orlando Oxford (played by Ralph Fiennes) explaining to Conrad Oxford (played by Harris Dickinson) the mark of honor that comes with being called a gentleman.
- You can check out the full clip below:
About The King’s Man:
- “As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.”
Cast:
- Ralph Fiennes
- Gemma Arterton
- Rhys Ifans
- Matthew Goode
- Tom Hollander
- Harris Dickinson
- Daniel Brühl
- Djimon Hounsou
- Charles Dance
Creative Team:
- Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers.
- Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers.
- The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
- The story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.
The King’s Man opens in U.S. theaters on December 22, 2021.