20th Century Studios Shares Clip from Upcoming Film “The King’s Man”

With just over a couple of weeks until the film’s long-awaited theatrical release, 20th Century Studios shred a clip form their upcoming film The King’s Man.

The scene sees Orlando Oxford (played by Ralph Fiennes) explaining to Conrad Oxford (played by Harris Dickinson) the mark of honor that comes with being called a gentleman.

You can check out the full clip below:

About The King’s Man:

“As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.”

Cast:

Ralph Fiennes

Gemma Arterton

Rhys Ifans

Matthew Goode

Tom Hollander

Harris Dickinson

Daniel Brühl

Djimon Hounsou

Charles Dance

Creative Team:

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers.

Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers.

The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

The King’s Man opens in U.S. theaters on December 22, 2021.