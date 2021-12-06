City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs Offering Guests a Chance to Win Big with Gift Card Purchases

City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs is offering customers a chance to win big when purchasing gift cards this holiday season, including a chance for an Ultimate Chicago Weekend for Two.

Now through the end of December, anyone who purchases $50 or more in gift cards will be automatically entered to win free appetizers for a year.

A purchase of $100 or more in gift cards will includes an opportunity to win free appetizers for a year, plus the opportunity to win the Ultimate Chicago Weekend for Two.

All gift card purchases over $100 will also include a $25 bonus card to redeem in-house.

You can purchase a gift card online here

Breakdown of the Ultimate Chicago Weekend for Two:

$1,000 Southwest Airlines travel certificate

Two-night stay downtown at The Kimpton Gray hotel

Two tickets to the Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower

Choice of a Seadog Architecture Chicago River Tour from City Cruises or an Architecture River Cruise or Classic Lake Tour from Shoreline Cruises

A tour of Goose Island Brewery

Tickets to Goose Island’s Largest Tap Takeover at Old Town Pour House* (If travel dates are during event)