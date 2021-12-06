Ring in the New Year with A Golden New Year’s Eve in Wine Country at California Grill in Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Are you heading to Walt Disney World to celebrate the new year? If so, you can head over to Disney’s Contemporary Resort to ring in the new year at California Grill with A Golden New Year's Eve in Wine Country.

Guests can ring in the New Year with elegance at California Grill. Enjoy champagne and delightful wines, marvelous food and one-of-a-kind entertainment.

Guests will have the chance to dine and delight in a setting inspired by the twinkling lights and lush greenery of California Wine Country.

The brand-new 50th Anniversary hosts – a pair of Sparkling Sommeliers painted in luxurious gold – will be in attendance for photographic fun.

Guests can enter the Napa Room, now transformed into an eclectic speakeasy, and be mesmerized by a slight-of-hand magician while they sip delicious wine pairings and custom crafted cocktails.

The Sonoma Room will be home to Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Baby New Year Donald.

A DJ has curated a music fest and a roaming violinist is ready to serenade guests with upbeat melodies.

Guests can feast their eyes on a glamorous ice sculpture featuring both the 50th Anniversary and California Grill logos.

As guests float between the 2 rooms, they’ll find 50th Anniversary food stations. Indulge in delicious seafood – including delectable caviar – that honors the legacy of California Grill chefs.

Guests will also get to enjoy a trip down memory lane as they dine on some favorite offerings from the last 50 years.

Menu highlights include:

Chilled Appetizer Station Chilled Seafood Bar Caviar Station with Potato Blinis Smoked Beef Tartare Chilled Golden and Candycane Beet Salad

Wood Burning Station Perigord Black Winter Pizza Duck Char Sui Bao

Sushi Station An array of maki, sashimi, nigiri and a collection of original sushi creations

Hot Seafood Station Lobster Ravioli Plancha Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops Seared Ahi Tuna

From the Grill and Rotisserie Grilled Porcelet Oak Fire-grilled Beef Tenderloin with Truffle Sauce Rohan Duck Breast 2 Ways

Sweet Treats from our Disney’s Contemporary Resort Pastry Chefs 5 Magical Bites – 50 Years in the Making Banana Butterscotch Buzz Valrhona Molten Lava Cake Florida Citrus Cream Puffs



Finally, experience the first moments of 2022 as the fireworks spectacular from Magic Kingdom

Event Information

Date: December 31, 2021

Check-In Time: Begins at 7:00 PM

Event Time: 7:30 PM to 12:30 AM

Reservations: Call (407) 824-2013 to book this experience. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call.

Price: $700 per person, including tax and gratuity.