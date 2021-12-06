“Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” Funko Pop! Pins Come to Entertainment Earth

Count Dooku, Jango Fett and two other beloved characters are part of the second wave of Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Funko Pop! pins that are now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

Entertainment Earth has released a new collection of Funko Pop! pins featuring your favorite characters from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy and more specifically, Attack of the Clones.

These new collectibles are available now for pre-order and will ship to fans in early 2022.

Funko Pop Pins are large pins measuring 4-inches tall. They come with standard backings as well as a built-in stand that can be popped out for dynamic display.

Each pin sells for $15.99 and makes a great gift for the Star Wars fan in your life.

Star Wars Jango Fett Large Enamel Pop! Pin

Star Wars R2-D2 Large Enamel Pop! Pin

Star Wars Count Dooku Large Enamel Pop! Pin

Star Wars Yoda Large Enamel Pop! Pin

Looking for more Star Wars Funko Pop! Pins? Earlier this year, Funko introduced four pins themed to The Phantom Menace including Queen Amadala, Darth Maul and more.