New Star Wars The Black Series Figures from “The Mandalorian” and More Now Available for Pre-Order

New pre-orders for the latest wave of Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series are now available and these awesome action figures will make the perfect addition to your collection.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series continues to grow as the company reveals eight new collectibles that are now available for pre-order. Fans can shop the series of figures at Entertainment Earth.

This wave includes: Boba Fett (Tyhon) Migs Mayfeld (Morak) Bib Fortuna Fennec Shand Stormtrooper Jedha Ponda Baba Dr. Evazan Princess Leia (Yavin)



Star Wars The Black Series figures measure 6-inches tall and often come with accessories or alternate hands or heads. Select figures in this wave are expected to ship in between February and May 2022.