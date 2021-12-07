Hulu Releases First Look Images of New Original Movie “Sex Appeal”

Hulu has revealed two first look images at their upcoming film Sex Appeal, which will be released January 14, 2022 on the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Sex Appeal will follow Avery Hansen-White, who doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery's study results in the realization that there's more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.

will follow Avery Hansen-White, who doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery's study results in the realization that there's more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart. Starring in the film are Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto and Artemis Pebdani.

Sex Appeal is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett for American High, Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar for Nickel City, Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment, and Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment.

is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett for American High, Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar for Nickel City, Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment, and Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment. Talia Osteen directed the film, penned by Tate Hanyock, who also executive produced.

Sex Appeal is the fifth Hulu Original Film to come from American High following Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise and Plan B.