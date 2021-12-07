Marvel Comics’ Artist George Perez Reveals He Has Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer

George Perez, a comic-book artist known to Marvel fans for his work on The Avengers and The Infinity Gauntlet revealed today that he has been diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer.
What’s Happening:
- George Perez, who is currently 67, posted this unfortunate update about his ailing health on his Facebook page.
- Perez retired from the comic book industry almost three years ago due to failing vision brought on by diabetes.
- After undergoing surgery for a blockage in his liver, Perez found out he has Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer. It is surgically inoperable and his estimated life expectancy is between 6 months to a year.
- While given the option of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, Perez has opted to just let nature take its course and enjoy whatever time he has left with his wife of over 40 years, family, friends and fans.
- The legendary artist hopes to coordinate one last mass book signing, in addition to one last public appearance where he can be photographed with as many fans as possible.
- In addition to his work with Marvel Comics, Perez also contributed to DC Comics such as Wonder Woman and Crisis on Infinite Earths.