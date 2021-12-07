Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey Now Featuring A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits

Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey is now featuring A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, and we have a first look at the cast in action thanks to Broadway World.
What’s Happening:
- A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits will feature some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Join Disney on Broadway veteran performers as they gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform your favorite songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical and Frozen.
- Take a first look at some of the performances in this video released by Paper Mill:
- Featured cast members in the show include Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Disney's Newsies at Paper Mill and on Broadway), Jarran Muse (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Bronwyn Tarbaton (Disney's Mary Poppins at Paper Mill and Frozen on Broadway), and Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's Songs for a New World).
- A Jolly Holiday will feature a book by Sandy Rustin , choreography by Kenny Ingram, music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Jim Abbott and music direction by Geoffrey Ko, who will also conduct.
- The production features scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, and sound design by Matt Kraus. Kristin Newhouse is the Production Stage Manager.
- A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits is running at Paper Mill Playhouse now through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets can be purchased on the Paper Mill Playhouse website.