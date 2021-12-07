Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey Now Featuring A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits

Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey is now featuring A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, and we have a first look at the cast in action thanks to Broadway World.

What’s Happening:

A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits will feature some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Join Disney on Broadway veteran performers as they gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform your favorite songs from The Lion King , Tarzan , Mary Poppins , Aladdin , Hercules , The Little Mermaid , Newsies , Beauty and the Beast , Aida , High School Musical and Frozen .

