Christmas Day and New Years Eve Offerings Coming Soon to Raglan Road at Disney Springs

Raglan Road at Disney Springs is celebrating Christmas Day and New Years Eve in an Irish fashion with plenty of food, live music, Irish dancers and shopping opportunities! What’s Happening: Raglan Road is ringing in Christmas Day with an evening show featuring the Raglan Road Irish Dancers and their house musicians. They will be offering their special Christmas Day dinner along with the standard all-day menu on December 25th.

The Christmas Day dinner consists of butter & herb roast turkey, roast garlic mashed potatoes, duck fat roasties, honey glazed carrots, bacon braised Brussels sprouts, sausage meat & walnut stuffing, red wine jus with cranberry sauce. The price of the Christmas Day dinner is $35.00 for adults and $17.00 for kids. Raglan Road is also offering some terrific holiday gifts in the Shop for Ireland boutique! Gifts such as hand-crafted artisan leather handbags and other pieces by Lee River of Cork City, Ireland, leather cuff bracelets, men’s wallets, women’s clutch purses, belts and Celtic-designed tote bags!

The Shop for Ireland boutique also has a wide selection of stocking stuffers in addition to the rest of their wonderful gifts! $30 and under gifts include: silver-plated enamel and crystal shamrock pendants, Guinness bottle-opener caps, Lady of Aran white knit beanies and Man of Aran hatch-stitch fleece beanies, shamrock and Guinness pint socks, baby shamrock and sheep onesies and booties, kids’ shamrock headbands and hair clips, and so much more! A fun gift for the java fans in your life is Brady’s Coffee from the Wicklow, Ireland family roastery. Brady’s wide range of coffees and teas include the signature barrel-aged and whiskey-ground coffee.

Don’t forget that on New Year’s Eve, you can ring in the arrival of 2022 twice! Join the crew at Raglan Road on December 31st, when you can raise your complimentary glass of bubbly to ring in the Irish New Year at midnight Irish time, 7 p.m. E.T. Then, do it all over again when the pub clock strikes midnight Eastern time.

They will be serving their standard all-day menu along with lots of tasty libations for pairing while the house bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers usher you into the new year.

Book your reservations now and plan for a fun-filled Irish Christmas Day meal along with New Year's Eve at Raglan Road!

