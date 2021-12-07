shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Can Save You Up to 25% Off Must-Have Gifts

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.

It’s day three of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals and today fans can save up to 25% sitewide (restrictions apply) with a tiered deal and the code: SAVEMORE. Guests can save:

20% on orders of $75 or more

25% on orders of $100 or more

So whether you are stocking up for your next Disney vacation or want to share magic with your loved ones, you can save on fan favorites gifts just in time for the holidays. Oh! Don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

Kids Toys and Games

Playtime is the best time especially if there are Disney toys around! Your little ones can enjoy hours of fun with these colorful and interactive toys such as a Disney themed Candyland and a Cars racing mat.

Lightning McQueen and Radiator Springs Racing Play Mat Set – Cars

Emile Remote Control Toy – Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Vehicle Bundle

Cinderella Classic Doll Deluxe Gift Set

Candyland The Disney Theme Park Edition Game

Baby

Whether you’re a first time parent or welcoming a new baby into the home, you can never go wrong with Disney themed gifts. Both parents and baby will enjoy the vast selection of Disney Baby finds on shopDisney.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals MOBY Featherknit Wrap Carrier for Baby – Cream

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Soft Blocks for Baby

Disney Fan Must-Haves

From collecting to planning for a park visit, it’s all about the merchandise! shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals give fans dozens of options for their next vacation including a new Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband, seasonal plush, pins, ornaments and more!

Redd Funko Pop! Pin – Pirates of the Caribbean – Limited Release

Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband – Designed for Disney by Ashley Eckstein

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Scented Plush – Small 12''

Walt Disney World 2021 Photo Album by Arribas – Personalized

Fashionable Finds

When it comes to dressing our best, we’re all about Disney fashion! If your wardrobe is lacking some magic, shopDisney has the answer with sweaters, Spirit Jerseys, hats, socks and even puffy coats!

Walt Disney World Golden Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults

Disneyland Golden Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults

Mulan Pom Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon

Mickey Mouse Cardigan Knit Sweater for Adults

