CHOC’s “Deck the Halls” Campaign Brings Holiday Wonder to Patients and Their Families

by | Dec 8, 2021 10:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Nothing is quite as magical as experiencing the holidays through the eyes of children. And, as is tradition, CHOC (Children’s Health of Orange County) wants to make sure hospitalized patients and their families don’t miss out on the magic of the season.

What’s Happening:

  • Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children’s health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC's growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. Their research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible.
  • Beginning Friday, December 10, CHOC will launch “Deck the Halls,” a unique event created to address some of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland Resort, CHOC’s longest tenured and largest corporate donor, will lend its famed pixie dust to magically transform the entrance and main lobby of CHOC’s Orange hospital into a wonderland of holiday delights and good cheer for the month of December.
  • With the support of valued corporate partners such as Hyundai, Chick-fil-A, Credit Union for Kids, Tustin Toyota, Hill Brothers Chemical Company and Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates, holiday tote bags will be distributed to patients throughout December. A virtual celebration will be broadcast from CHOC’s in-house Seacrest Studios on December 10, 2021 — bringing activities like Disney holiday cupcake decorating, story time with Santa Claus, gingerbread house building and more, directly to patients who aren’t able to leave their rooms.
  • Due to safety measures set in place by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, CHOC cannot bring certain, highly anticipated, experiences to its young patients—such as the in-hospital Minnie Walk event that brings the annual CHOC Walk, presented by Disneyland Resort, straight to hospital patients. So, the CHOC Community Engagement team conceived of a new, clever, and safe way to support CHOC’s patients and families during the holidays and thus the “Deck the Halls” event was created.
  • Community members can support the event, and CHOC programs throughout the year, in three ways:
  • Donate toward holiday tote bags and festivities that will help bring the “Deck the Halls” event to life. Donations will go towards items like toys, crafts, and activities for patients and families throughout the month of December.
  • Sponsor decorations to add extra merriment into the hospital halls. Underwriting opportunities include decorating each floor with different holiday themes, lighting up the CHOC “Bridge to Hope,” funding balloon garland, and more.
  • Fundraise to help CHOC create magical moments during its virtual celebration by creating a fundraising page to share on social platforms. Ardent supporters can create their own “Holiday Fundraising Team” to increase outreach and donations by getting friends and family involved.
  • Over its 30-year history, the popular fundraising event CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by Disneyland Resort, has raised more than $38.5 million for CHOC, Orange County’s only pediatric healthcare system. These funds support programs and services for CHOC’s greatest needs—from mental health services to child life activities and more. The “Deck the Halls” event and campaign continues the spirit of CHOC Walk in the Park by creating an unforgettable holiday event while raising vital funds for CHOC.
  • To learn more, visit www.choc.org.

What They’re Saying:

  • Zach Abrams, Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement, CHOC  Foundation: “No one should have to be in a hospital during the holidays. With a little help from our supporters, we hope to add some cheer for those in need of healing and hope. Our ‘Deck the Halls’ campaign is also an opportunity for all of our friends and supporters to donate in a meaningful way during this season of giving and fundraise for a worthy cause here in our own community.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed