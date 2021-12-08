CHOC’s “Deck the Halls” Campaign Brings Holiday Wonder to Patients and Their Families

Nothing is quite as magical as experiencing the holidays through the eyes of children. And, as is tradition, CHOC (Children’s Health of Orange County) wants to make sure hospitalized patients and their families don’t miss out on the magic of the season.

Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children’s health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC's growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. Their research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible.

Beginning Friday, December 10, CHOC will launch “Deck the Halls,” a unique event created to address some of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland Resort

With the support of valued corporate partners such as Hyundai, Chick-fil-A, Credit Union for Kids, Tustin Toyota, Hill Brothers Chemical Company and Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates, holiday tote bags will be distributed to patients throughout December. A virtual celebration will be broadcast from CHOC’s in-house Seacrest Studios on December 10, 2021 — bringing activities like Disney holiday cupcake decorating, story time with Santa Claus, gingerbread house building and more, directly to patients who aren’t able to leave their rooms.

Due to safety measures set in place by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, CHOC cannot bring certain, highly anticipated, experiences to its young patients—such as the in-hospital Minnie Walk event that brings the annual CHOC Walk, presented by Disneyland Resort, straight to hospital patients. So, the CHOC Community Engagement team conceived of a new, clever, and safe way to support CHOC’s patients and families during the holidays and thus the “Deck the Halls” event was created.

Community members can support the event, and CHOC programs throughout the year, in three ways:

Over its 30-year history, the popular fundraising event CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by Disneyland Resort, has raised more than $38.5 million for CHOC, Orange County’s only pediatric healthcare system. These funds support programs and services for CHOC’s greatest needs—from mental health services to child life activities and more. The “Deck the Halls” event and campaign continues the spirit of CHOC Walk in the Park by creating an unforgettable holiday event while raising vital funds for CHOC.

