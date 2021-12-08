The Latest “Disney+ Deets” Goes Behind the Scenes of “Home Alone”

The latest episode of Disney+ Deets is here, and it’s taking us behind the scenes of Home Alone.

What’s Happening:

Get ready for the latest episode of Disney+ Deets, where hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd are giving us the inside scoop behind the scenes of Home Alone on Disney+.

is the story of 8-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), a middle child who feels ignored by his large extended family. While preparing for a Christmas vacation in Paris, Kevin gets in trouble, is banished to the attic overnight, and wishes his family would just disappear. Kevin gets his wish the next morning when his family mistakenly leaves him behind. At first, Kevin soon realizes that being home alone isn't all it's cracked up to be. Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+.

