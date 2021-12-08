ESPN+ Fan Access: ESPN+ College Sports Summit Thursday, Dec. 9th

ESPN+ Fan Access will feature five live expert panels featuring Tom Luginbill, Heather Dinich, Harry Lyles Jr., Myron Medcalf, Kelsey Riggs and more during their College Sports Summit.

What’s Happening:

To help get fans ready for the upcoming College Football Playoffs, Heisman Award and bowl games, college basketball season and more, ESPN

The 20- to 30-minute sessions will begin at noon ET and be available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers via ESPN.com or the ESPN App. ESPN college sports experts will discuss topics ranging from college recruiting to current and upcoming men’s and women’s college sports seasons.

Any fan can submit a question to each of the talent participating via their own social media channels. Questions will be reviewed and may be answered by an ESPN college sports reporter or analyst during the relevant session of the ESPN+ College Summit.

Each of the panels will be available to ESPN+ subscribers: 12 p.m. RecruitingNation | Tom Luginbill, Tom VanHaaren, Craig Haubert 12:20 p.m. CFB Playoff Preview | Adam Rittenberg, Heather Dinich, Paolo Uggetti 12:40 p.m. Heisman/Bowl Breakdown | Bill Connelly, Harry Lyles Jr., Paul Sabin 1 p.m. The March to Madness | Jeff Borzello, Myron Medcalf, Mechelle Voepel 1:30 p.m. College Sports Hype | Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Andraya Carter and Christine Williamson

ESPN+ Fan Access events give ESPN+ subscribers exclusive, live access to watch parties, virtual panel discussions and Q&A’s with the top athletes and sports figures who headline the most exciting live events and original content on ESPN+. Previous ESPN+ Fan Access guests include: UFC No. 1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier UFC president Dana White NBA all-star and entrepreneur Chris Paul Unified lightweight boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, ESPN NFL Insiders and analysts including Adam Schefter, Louis Riddick, Todd McShay, Ryan Clark, and more.

