Reservations Now Required Prior to 6PM for Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Event

Due to the immense popularity of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event, reservations are now required to enter the park prior to 6:00PM.
What’s Happening:
- For the safety of both guests and Dollywood hosts, and to allow for social distancing, all guests are now required to make a reservation if they plan on entering the park prior to 6:00PM.
- Reservations are now available to make up to 60 days out.
- To ensure your entry to Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas prior to 6:00PM, you will have to make a Season Passholder reservation for the day of your choice or purchase your dated admission ticket.
- Entry after 6:00PM will be available as capacity allows.
About Smoky Mountain Christmas:
- The spirit of the season shines brightest during Smoky Mountain Christmas, Dollywood’s excellent Christmas event. Here, the skies dance with the glimmer of more than 5 million twinkling lights and the sounds of our award-winning rides fill the air with Christmas cheer.
- You can take in a heartwarming holiday show, catch a festive ride on the Dollywood Express, or enjoy seasonal treats packed with classic flavor.
- The night ends with a celebratory crescendo of returning guest favorite Merry & Bright—a seasonal fireworks spectacular sure to inspire family memories to treasure for a lifetime.