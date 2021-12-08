Reservations Now Required Prior to 6PM for Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Event

Due to the immense popularity of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event, reservations are now required to enter the park prior to 6:00PM.

What’s Happening:

For the safety of both guests and Dollywood hosts, and to allow for social distancing, all guests are now required to make a reservation if they plan on entering the park prior to 6:00PM.

Reservations are now available to make up to 60 days out.

To ensure your entry to Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas prior to 6:00PM, you will have to make a Season Passholder reservation for the day of your choice or purchase your dated admission ticket.

Entry after 6:00PM will be available as capacity allows.

About Smoky Mountain Christmas: