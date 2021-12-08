shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Continues Tiered Savings with Up to 25% Off Sitewide

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

12 Days of Magical Deals – shopDisney

Welcome to day four of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals! The tiered savings continue and fans can save up to 25% sitewide (restrictions apply) with the code: SAVEMORE. Guests can save:

20% on orders of $75 or more

25% on orders of $100 or more

So whether you are stocking up for your next Disney vacation or want to share magic with your loved ones, you can save on fan favorites gifts just in time for the holidays. Oh! Don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

Accessories

It’s a fact. You can never have too many Disney accessories! And with shopDisney’s magical deals going on now, it’s the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite fashions styles.

Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Handbag

Mickey Mouse Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults by Nanako Kanemitsu

Mickey Mouse Backpack by Nanako Kanemitsu

Disney Villains Flair Pin Set

Home Decor

Add some Disney charm to your home with comfy and stylish throw blankets, or celebrate the artistic stylings of Mary Blair with beautiful items from the Alice in Wonderland collection.

Mickey Mouse Icon Southwestern Woven Throw

Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Vase Set

Tinker Bell Icon Floral Fleece Throw – Peter Pan

Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Scented Wax Candle

Gifts for Kids

Keep the kid entertained for hours with Disney themed games like Clue, Yahtzee, or even Apples to Apples. Beyond games, guests will also love the assortment of clothing and costumes featuring favorite characters from Disney movies and shows.

Disney Villains Clue Game

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Yahtzee

Star Wars: Celebrate the Saga T-Shirt for Kids

Ariel Zip-Up Hoodie for Kids – The Little Mermaid

Cruella Red Dress Costume for Tweens by Disguise – Live Action

Check back tomorrow for Day 5 of 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney!