Therapy Dogs Visit Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort for Quality “Dog Snuggle” Time

Cast members at the Disneyland Resort got a real treat last week, when seven dogs and their owners from the Pet Prescription Team visited backstage for some quality “dog snuggle” time.
What’s Happening:
- The Pet Prescription Team is a local nonprofit that enhances quality of life through the human-animal bond.
- Part of Disney’s Be Well program, the team visited cast members backstage at the Disneyland Resort to help give the cast just a little stress relief in the form of warm puppy kisses and friendly conversation.
- The video below features cast members talking about the fun experience:
What They’re Saying:
- Cashier Nikki Valencia said: “I love it; the dogs are very calming.”
- Wellness Program Manager Ryan Manuwa said: “Research shows that pet therapy improves the emotional well-being of individuals and helps reduce anxiety levels.”
- Wellness Event Manager Nancy Murray said: “Having this event at the resort provides a wonderful release and break for our cast members. They can sit down, take a deep breath and hug a puppy dog.”
Cast member Nikki Valencia with Pet Prescription Team volunteer Wesley Ace Mask