Therapy Dogs Visit Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort for Quality “Dog Snuggle” Time

Cast members at the Disneyland Resort got a real treat last week, when seven dogs and their owners from the Pet Prescription Team visited backstage for some quality “dog snuggle” time.

What’s Happening:

The Pet Prescription Team is a local nonprofit that enhances quality of life through the human-animal bond.

Part of Disney’s Be Well program, the team visited cast members backstage at the Disneyland Resort to help give the cast just a little stress relief in the form of warm puppy kisses and friendly conversation.

The video below features cast members talking about the fun experience:

What They’re Saying:

Cashier Nikki Valencia said: “I love it; the dogs are very calming.”

“I love it; the dogs are very calming.” Wellness Program Manager Ryan Manuwa said: “Research shows that pet therapy improves the emotional well-being of individuals and helps reduce anxiety levels.”

“Research shows that pet therapy improves the emotional well-being of individuals and helps reduce anxiety levels.” Wellness Event Manager Nancy Murray said: “Having this event at the resort provides a wonderful release and break for our cast members. They can sit down, take a deep breath and hug a puppy dog.”

Cast member Nikki Valencia with Pet Prescription Team volunteer Wesley Ace Mask