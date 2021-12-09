Freeform Orders Animated Comedy “Praise Petey,” Starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Beranski

Freeform has given the green light for an animated comedy series titled Praise Petey, which will star Annie Murphy, John Cho, Christine Baranski.
- Deadline reports that Freeform’s new animated series will come from Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen.
- Executive producers on the series will include Monica Padrick, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.
- Praise Petey will follow Petey, voiced by Schitt’s Creek star Murphy, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: she’s going to lean into modernizing his small-town cult.
- John Cho voices Bandit, a potential love interest for Petey and a cult member since childhood whose mother was a high-ranking member.
- Christine Baranski voices White, Petey’s mother, a magazine editor, Manhattan society woman and a terrifying perfectionist who’s never eaten, tasted or seen ketchup.
- Kiersey Clemons voices Eliza, a bartender at the local bar and reluctant BFF to Petey, working at her new cult.
- Amy Hill voices Mae Mae, Bandit’s Southern mama oozing with Southern hospitality who happens to be the right-hand woman of a cult leader.
- Stephen Root voices Petey’s loving father, a charming, homespun, stone-cold cult leader with some pretty unique ideas about meditation, space, jumping up and down in a field, and how his bloodline is necessary for the salvation of mankind. He may or may not be dead.
- Production on the new series will begin in early 2022.
- Praise Petey will be produced by 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.
What they’re saying:
- Anna Drezen: “I can’t believe I get to make this show with so many funny and smart people. Getting to work with Monica, Bandera, Freeform, ShadowMachine, 20th Television Animation and this amazing cast has been a blast and dream — a bleam. This rules.”
- Jamila Hunter, EVP Programming & Development, Freeform: “It’s kind of the A-team. It was a spec script that we bought and Annie Murphy got attached early on. We’ve had such a great opportunity to attract talent because Anna is so incredibly funny and smart. Animation has a great opportunity to be funny and thought provoking. That’s what we love about it.”