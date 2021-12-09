Marvel Shares Sneak Peek at “Silk #1” Before it Swings Into Stores January 19th

On January 19, Cindy Moon returns as the web-spinning Spider-Hero Silk in an all-new, all-star series from writer Emily Kim. Marvel shared an exciting first look at this upcoming new series.
- As Silk gains popularity in the public eye, Cindy is questioning her place in the world. But existentialism will have to wait when a powerful new villain is turned loose! In a race against the clock, Silk discovers the dangers of ancient Korean magic—and social media.
- Don't miss the comics debut of stunning storyteller Emily Kim and the return of legendary comic artist Takeshi Miyazawa in “Silk #1.”
- Marvel shared a look at some preview pages, which you can see below:
What they’re saying:
- Writer Emily Kim: "In this new series, Silk is facing an existential crisis. She's fallen into a rhythm with her work, both as Silk and as a journalist. She's looking for new drive and purpose. Something that's hopefully resonant with a lot of people, even the ones without spider-powers."