Marvel Shares Sneak Peek at “Silk #1” Before it Swings Into Stores January 19th

On January 19, Cindy Moon returns as the web-spinning Spider-Hero Silk in an all-new, all-star series from writer Emily Kim. Marvel shared an exciting first look at this upcoming new series.

As Silk gains popularity in the public eye, Cindy is questioning her place in the world. But existentialism will have to wait when a powerful new villain is turned loose! In a race against the clock, Silk discovers the dangers of ancient Korean magic—and social media.

Don't miss the comics debut of stunning storyteller Emily Kim and the return of legendary comic artist Takeshi Miyazawa in “Silk #1.”

Marvel shared a look at some preview pages, which you can see below:

What they’re saying: