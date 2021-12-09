shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Continues with Up to 25% Off Sitewide

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

12 Days of Magical Deals – shopDisney

It’s day five of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals and we have another day of tiered savings. This special deal means guests can save up to 25% sitewide (restrictions apply) with the code: SAVEMORE:

20% on orders of $75 or more

25% on orders of $100 or more

So whether you are stocking up for your next Disney vacation or want to share magic with your loved ones, you can save on fan favorites gifts just in time for the holidays. Oh! Don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

Clothing

The Amazing Spider-Man Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids

Ariel Fashion T-Shirt for Women by Junk Food – The Little Mermaid

Jasmine Semi-Crop T-Shirt for Women by Junk Food – Aladdin

Donald Duck Vintage Pocket T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults by Nanako Kanemitsu

Mickey Mouse Backpack by Nanako Kanemitsu

Pins

The Rocketeer Pin – 30th Anniversary – Limited Release

Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Captain America Pin

Fantasia 80th Anniversary Collectible Key Pin – Special Edition

Star Wars Icons Pin – Rainbow Star Wars Collection

At Home Fun

Mickey Mouse Icon Southwestern Woven Throw

Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Scented Wax Candle

Mickey Mouse Icon Tufted Throw

Flounder Pet Costume – The Little Mermaid

Mickey Mouse Lunch Box with Utensils

Check back tomorrow for Day 6 of 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney!