Disney Cast Members Celebrate “America’s Game” On The Waters of the Seven Seas Lagoon

One of the more storied rivalries in college football came to a head on the waters of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World when the Army and the Navy took over the ferryboats for their own showdown alongside Cast Members.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of one of the most storied rivalries in college football known as “America’s Game,” Disney cast members with a love for either the Army or the Navy met on Seven Seas Lagoon near Magic Kingdom

Army veterans boarded the General Joe Potter ferryboat at the Resort while Navy veterans took command of the Admiral Joe Fowler to shout “Go Army” or “Go Navy” in support of this time-honored rivalry.

One of the highest honors the U.S. military can bestow is naming a U.S. Navy ship after our nation’s heroes. In similar fashion in 1997, Walt Disney World honored U.S. Army Major General William “Joe” Potter and Navy Rear Admiral Joseph “Joe” Fowler by re-christening two of the ferryboats that transport guests to and from Magic Kingdom Park across Seven Seas Lagoon.

The Admiral Joe Fowler is named in honor of Navy Rear Admiral Joe Fowler, a Naval Academy graduate who served in both World War I and World War II. After his service, he joined Disney and oversaw construction of Disneyland marvel

ESPN will also be hosting pre-game coverage of the Army-Navy Game on ESPN College Game Day, beginning at 9:00 AM tomorrow, December 11th.

What They’re Saying:

Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Products and Experiences: “We’re proud to honor the contributions of all of our cast members, Imagineers and employees who have served, or continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. And to all of our veterans around the world, thank you for all you do.”