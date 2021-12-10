Captain Carter to Get Her Own Marvel Comics Series This March

Captain Carter, the fan-favorite character recently featured in Marvel Studios’ What If will report for duty in her very own comic series this March.

Prolific creator Jamie McKelvie, known for his defining work on characters like Captain Marvel and the Young Avengers, will now use his acclaimed talents to bring this Marvel super hero to the forefront of Marvel Comics canon, writing the series and designing the character’s brand-new look.

McKelvie will be joined by rising star artist Marika Cresta, known for her recent work on “ Star Wars

The five-issue limited series will introduce Captain Carter in an adventure that will find Peggy Carter as a woman out of time, facing the reappearance of an old foe in modern day and deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield.

A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that’s gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?

Don’t miss this unforgettable new Marvel saga when “Captain Carter #1” hits stands on March 9.

Check out the character design below:

What they're saying: