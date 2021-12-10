EPCOT To Host New Year’s Eve Fireworks Countdown on December 31st

Walt Disney World is getting ready to ring in the new year, and has added a special fireworks display to help countdown to 2022 at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has, without the usual fanfare or even blog post, added a special New Year’s Countdown Fireworks show to take place at EPCOT on December 31st.

In 2020, the parks did not ring in the New Year with the usual celebrations, even closing before the midnight hour.

This year, however, not only is EPCOT now having these special fireworks, which start at 11:54 PM, but over at the Magic Kingdom

Fantasy in the Sky at the Magic Kingdom is scheduled to be performed on both December 30th as well as the 31st, but this new EPCOT countdown appears to only take place on New Year’s Eve proper.

Based on the schedule, this special performance is not simply a tag to Harmonious

In the past, the fireworks countdown at EPCOT featured each country of World Showcase celebrating their own switch into the new year, all building into a live countdown as midnight approached in the Orlando/Eastern time zone.

Now, with the infrastructure for Harmonious in place, this special countdown could make use of the new technology that has been installed, including any of the screens in place and the fountains as well. However, we have no confirmation that this will be used, and could end up as it was in EPCOT Forever