“Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gusts List: Cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Ru Paul and More to Appear Week of December 13th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 13th-17th:
- Monday, December 13
- Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- Musical Guest Black Pumas
- Tuesday, December 14
- RuPaul (Queen of the Universe)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus and Single All The Way)
- Wednesday, December 15
- Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
- Jay Ellis (Insecure)
- Thursday, December 16
- Neil Patrick Harris (The Matrix: Resurrections)
- Daniel Ranieri (The Tender Bar)
- Friday, December 17
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.