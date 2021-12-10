“Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gusts List: Cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Ru Paul and More to Appear Week of December 13th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 13th-17th:

Monday, December 13 Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon ( Spider-Man: No Way Home ) Musical Guest Black Pumas

Tuesday, December 14 RuPaul ( Queen of the Universe ) Jennifer Coolidge ( The White Lotus and Single All The Way )

Wednesday, December 15 Ben Affleck ( The Tender Bar ) Jay Ellis ( Insecure )

Thursday, December 16 Neil Patrick Harris ( The Matrix: Resurrections ) Daniel Ranieri ( The Tender Bar )

Friday, December 17 TBA



