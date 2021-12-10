Pure Gold Castle of Magical Dreams Statue Unveiled at Hong Kong Disneyland

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website gave us a closer look at the multi million dollar, pure gold Castle of Magical Dreams statue collectible made by CHOW TAI FOOK.

What’s Happening:

What They’re Saying:

“We are honored to continue our collaboration with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and created the first-ever Pure Gold Castle of Magical Dreams. Combining innovative technology with traditional jewelry craftsmanship, this artistic gem is an important milestone for our Group, and a cornerstone that celebrates our long-term Parks alliance with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Furthermore, we strive to offer customers more satisfying shopping experience through our ingenious craftsmanship and high-quality services. This brand-new Pure Gold Castle, along with the Disney Princesses and Queens-themed jewelry, not only provides our customers wider choice of products with inspiring stories, but also bringing them a blissful fulfillment through jewelry.”