Pure Gold Castle of Magical Dreams Statue Unveiled at Hong Kong Disneyland

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website gave us a closer look at the multi million dollar, pure gold Castle of Magical Dreams statue collectible made by CHOW TAI FOOK.
What’s Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland has released its most valuable collectible item thanks to the launch of a pure gold replica of the Castle of Magical Dreams, in collaboration with Parks alliance partner CHOW TAI FOOK.
- The statue is valued at around HK $16 million (approximately $2 million USD).
- The impressive craftsmanship can be seen at Enchanted Treasures – Presented by CHOW TAI FOOK. The statue has been created to celebrate the first anniversary of this jewelry store found in the Castle of Magical Dreams.
- The golden castle was revealed earlier today (December 10, 2021) during a ceremony, alongside the launch of a new series of Disney Princesses and Queens jewelry available exclusively in the shop.
- If owning your own Pure Gold Castle wasn’t enough, Disney says the first owner of the castle will be rewarded with a lifetime free admission pass to Hong Kong Disneyland! Details to come at a later date.
- Using The Castle of Magical Dreams as a design blueprint, the design and crafting process for this one of a kind collectible was not simple, it took a lot of time and effort to depict the details of every pattern, texture and icon of each tower. From Aurora’s crown at the top of the tower, to Cinderella’s pumpkin coach and Belle’s enchanted rose, each and every characteristic from the castle has been perfectly recreated in astounding detail.
- Some statistics behind the making of the castle include:
- It took a team of 50 professionals to create the Pure Gold Castle
- A grand total of 42,248 hours was spent to create the 1:60 scale Castle of Magical Dreams
- It measures in at 85cm (height) x 61.6cm (length) x 44cm (width)
- The statue has a pure gold content as high as 8,692 grams (approximately 19.2 lbs.)
- These masters of craftsmanship have certainly wielded the statue into perfection. They polished every inner and outside detail including the rose window, the iconic symbols, patterns and decorations on the towers, along with more than 19,000 tiles and 5,000 bricks to the ultimate effect, ending up with a lifelike, three-dimensional masterpiece.
What They’re Saying:
- Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said:
“We are honored to continue our collaboration with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and created the first-ever Pure Gold Castle of Magical Dreams. Combining innovative technology with traditional jewelry craftsmanship, this artistic gem is an important milestone for our Group, and a cornerstone that celebrates our long-term Parks alliance with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Furthermore, we strive to offer customers more satisfying shopping experience through our ingenious craftsmanship and high-quality services. This brand-new Pure Gold Castle, along with the Disney Princesses and Queens-themed jewelry, not only provides our customers wider choice of products with inspiring stories, but also bringing them a blissful fulfillment through jewelry.”