Pure Gold Castle of Magical Dreams Statue Unveiled at Hong Kong Disneyland

by | Dec 10, 2021 7:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The official Hong Kong Disneyland website gave us a closer look at the multi million dollar, pure gold Castle of Magical Dreams statue collectible made by CHOW TAI FOOK.

What’s Happening:

  • Hong Kong Disneyland has released its most valuable collectible item thanks to the launch of a pure gold replica of the Castle of Magical Dreams, in collaboration with Parks alliance partner CHOW TAI FOOK.
  • The statue is valued at around HK $16 million (approximately $2 million USD).
  • The impressive craftsmanship can be seen at Enchanted Treasures – Presented by CHOW TAI FOOK. The statue has been created to celebrate the first anniversary of this jewelry store found in the Castle of Magical Dreams.

  • The golden castle was revealed earlier today (December 10, 2021) during a ceremony, alongside the launch of a new series of Disney Princesses and Queens jewelry available exclusively in the shop.
  • If owning your own Pure Gold Castle wasn’t enough, Disney says the first owner of the castle will be rewarded with a lifetime free admission pass to Hong Kong Disneyland! Details to come at a later date.
  • Using The Castle of Magical Dreams as a design blueprint, the design and crafting process for this one of a kind collectible was not simple, it took a lot of time and effort to depict the details of every pattern, texture and icon of each tower. From Aurora’s crown at the top of the tower, to Cinderella’s pumpkin coach and Belle’s enchanted rose, each and every characteristic from the castle has been perfectly recreated in astounding detail.

  • Some statistics behind the making of the castle include:
    • It took a team of 50 professionals to create the Pure Gold Castle
    • A grand total of 42,248 hours was spent to create the 1:60 scale Castle of Magical Dreams
    • It measures in at 85cm (height) x 61.6cm (length) x 44cm (width)
    • The statue has a pure gold content as high as 8,692 grams (approximately 19.2 lbs.)
  • These masters of craftsmanship have certainly wielded the statue into perfection. They polished every inner and outside detail including the rose window, the iconic symbols, patterns and decorations on the towers, along with more than 19,000 tiles and 5,000 bricks to the ultimate effect, ending up with a lifelike, three-dimensional masterpiece.

What They’re Saying:

  • Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said:

“We are honored to continue our collaboration with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and created the first-ever Pure Gold Castle of Magical Dreams. Combining innovative technology with traditional jewelry craftsmanship, this artistic gem is an important milestone for our Group, and a cornerstone that celebrates our long-term Parks alliance with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. Furthermore, we strive to offer customers more satisfying shopping experience through our ingenious craftsmanship and high-quality services. This brand-new Pure Gold Castle, along with the Disney Princesses and Queens-themed jewelry, not only provides our customers wider choice of products with inspiring stories, but also bringing them a blissful fulfillment through jewelry.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed