Universal Orlando To Debut Earl The Squirrel Meet and Greet on December 11th

by | Dec 10, 2021 10:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that their new Christmas icon, and no we don’t mean Santa, will soon be available for meet and greets!

What’s Happening:

  • If Jack the Clown is synonymous with Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Orlando Resort, then Earl the Squirrel is definitely trying to move in on that territory but for their Holiday celebrations.
  • Starting December 11th, the new fan-favorite Christmas icon, Earl the Squirrel, will begin greeting guests at Universal Studios Florida, likely near the Christmas tree in the park’s New York section that is part of his origin story.

  • Don’t know who Earl the Squirrel is? Well, the official story goes like this: More than a decade ago, Universal Orlando’s entertainment team discovered a squirrel nestled in the branches of the park’s Christmas tree. What they soon noticed was that the squirrel had an affinity for blue Christmas lights, often stealing strands and bringing them back to his nest within the tree. In recent years, Universal has paid homage to this squirrel by placing a lifelike squirrel into the tree that pops out periodically for the guests who are eager to find him.

Can you find Earl?

Can you find Earl?

  • The character has garnered almost a cult following, selling merchandise in droves, and even Universal Orlando announced the meet and greets on their social media accounts and the Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Facebook page, saying they’ve listened and answered their cries for the walkaround character.

  • For the past few years, the lore of Earl the Squirrel has captured the hearts of fans, and more and more merchandise has debuted featuring the character.
  • The Tribute Store, located near the tree of Earl’s lore, has featured rooms dedicated to the character. Last year’s featured “Earl’s Tree Farm” and this year features Earl the Squirrel’s Christmas Curios Museum and Emporium as a highly-themed room in the merchandise location.
1 of 4
  • Fans have been picking up shirts, art, and even blankets with the imagery below, showcasing Earl in a Christmas-y truck surrounded by references to iconic Universal Orlando attractions and experiences, almost to say he too is now part of the Universal family.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed