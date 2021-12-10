Visit Orlando Announces 2022 Board of Directors and $289,291 Grant to Combat Homelessness

Orlando’s official tourism association, Visit Orlando, announced today their 2022 Board of Directors and how much money their Magical Dining campaign raised to combat homelessness.

What’s Happening:

Visit Orlando today announced the donation of $289,291 to local organizations that help combat homelessness in Central Florida and facilitate access to necessary services. The donation was raised through Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, which showcases some of Orlando’s best restaurants through special prix fixe menus in the fall with $1 from each meal designated for charity.

In 2021, Visit Orlando extended the program’s charitable impact by awarding a $2,000 donation to one local nonprofit on the front lines of homelessness in each of Orange County’s six commission districts. Those recipients included The Central Florida Hope Center, Latino Leadership, Matthew’s Hope, Professional Opportunities Program, Project Street Light and Zebra Coalition.

Since 2009, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has raised over $2 million for local charities. Additional information about Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, including a full list of charities that have benefited over the years and restaurants that participated, is available at OrlandoMagicalDining.com

What They’re Saying:

Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando said: “On behalf of Visit Orlando, our participating restaurants, and all the Orlando residents who dined for a great cause, we’re thrilled to share this donation as a result of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program for 2021. Pathlight HOME and IDignity, are two incredible organizations making a difference in our community and we look forward to seeing their important work supported as a result of these additional funds.”

“On behalf of Visit Orlando, our participating restaurants, and all the Orlando residents who dined for a great cause, we’re thrilled to share this donation as a result of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program for 2021. Pathlight HOME and IDignity, are two incredible organizations making a difference in our community and we look forward to seeing their important work supported as a result of these additional funds.” Helaine Blum, CEO and co-founder of Pathlight HOME said: “We were honored to have been chosen as a beneficiary of this year’s Magical Dining program. To date over 7,000 homeless and low-income individuals have found a home and support services through our organization. And, thanks to this funding, even more will have the comfort of a roof over their head and the services they need to become empowered, self-sufficient members of our community.”

“We were honored to have been chosen as a beneficiary of this year’s Magical Dining program. To date over 7,000 homeless and low-income individuals have found a home and support services through our organization. And, thanks to this funding, even more will have the comfort of a roof over their head and the services they need to become empowered, self-sufficient members of our community.” Michael Dippy, executive director of IDignity said: "All of us at IDignity were extremely grateful and humbled to have been a beneficiary of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining program this year. IDignity is honored to partner in improving the quality of life in Orlando by assisting U.S. citizens and legal residents in obtaining their legal identification documents. Access to identification not only empowers individuals to better their own lives, it also cultivates a society that is more inclusive, productive, and secure for us all."

2022 Visit Orlando Board of Directors:

During Visit Orlando’s 2021 Annual Meeting of the Members, community and business leaders were voted in to serve as its 2022 Board of Directors. Visit Orlando is the not-for-profit trade association responsible for branding, marketing, and selling the Orlando destination globally to attract leisure visitors and meetings and convention business for local economic impact. Its members represent companies comprising every segment of Central Florida’s tourism community.

Board Chair to serve through December 31, 2022:

Brian Comes, Area Vice President for Hyatt Regency Orlando presides over Board actions to ensure that the mission and goals of Visit Orlando are fulfilled.

Visit Orlando Board of Directors for 2022 include:

Robert Agrusa , President/CEO, Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association

, President/CEO, Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association John Arie Jr. , Chief Executive Officer, Fun Spot America Theme Parks

, Chief Executive Officer, Fun Spot America Theme Parks Brooke R. Bonnett , Director of Economic Development, City of Orlando (Designee of The Honorable Buddy Dyer, Mayor, City of Orlando)

, Director of Economic Development, City of Orlando (Designee of The Honorable Buddy Dyer, Mayor, City of Orlando) Barb Bowden , Area Managing Director, Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando

, Area Managing Director, Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Robert Bray , General Manager, Orlando World Center Marriott

, General Manager, Orlando World Center Marriott William A. Davis , President & Chief Operating Officer, Universal Orlando Resort

, President & Chief Operating Officer, Universal Orlando Resort Donna Dyson , Market President/Publisher, Orlando Business Journal

, Market President/Publisher, Orlando Business Journal Don Engfer , Principal, Engfer & Associates

, Principal, Engfer & Associates Diana Font , President, DM Font Events

, President, DM Font Events Charlie Freeman , President of Business Operations & CFO, Orlando Magic

, President of Business Operations & CFO, Orlando Magic Dan Giordano , General Manager, Rosen Shingle Creek

, General Manager, Rosen Shingle Creek Tim Giuliani , President and CEO, Orlando Economic Partnership

, President and CEO, Orlando Economic Partnership Roseann Harrington , Chief of Staff, Office of the Mayor (Designee of The Honorable Jerry Demings, Orange County Mayor, Orange County Government)

, Chief of Staff, Office of the Mayor (Designee of The Honorable Jerry Demings, Orange County Mayor, Orange County Government) Gerald Hector , Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance, University of Central Florida

, Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance, University of Central Florida Scott Hudgins , Chief Commercial Officer, Walt Disney World

, Chief Commercial Officer, Yogita Inamdar , Director-Social Responsibility, Inclusion & Diversity, Travel + Leisure Co.

, Director-Social Responsibility, Inclusion & Diversity, Travel + Leisure Co. Steven Jamieson , General Manager, The Mall at Millenia

, General Manager, The Mall at Millenia Thibaut van Marcke , Senior Vice President, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital/Orlando Health

, Senior Vice President, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital/Orlando Health Paul S. Mears III , President, Hello! Destination Management

, President, Hello! Destination Management Bob Miles , President, Bags Inc.

, President, Bags Inc. Kyle Miller , Park President, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove

, Park President, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove Harold Mills , Chief Executive Officer, VMD Ventures

, Chief Executive Officer, VMD Ventures Barbara Poma , Founder, OnePulse Foundation

, Founder, OnePulse Foundation Terry Prather , Chief Operating Officer, LIFT Orlando

, Chief Operating Officer, LIFT Orlando Fred Sawyers , Managing Director, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando

, Managing Director, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando Atish Shah , Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Xenia Hotels & Resorts

, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Thomas Steinhauer , Regional Vice President & General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Orlando

, Regional Vice President & General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Orlando Mark Tester , Executive Director, Orange County Convention Center

, Executive Director, Orange County Convention Center Justin Williams , General Manager, Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

, General Manager, Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando Evan Wyant , Senior Vice President, Greater Orlando Market President, Truist

, Senior Vice President, Greater Orlando Market President, Truist Casandra Matej, Visit Orlando’s President & CEO (Non-voting member)

About Visit Orlando: