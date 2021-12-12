You Can be Burdened With Glorious Style With This New Loki Wallet and Crossbody

If you’re looking for the perfect mischievous accessory, Loungefly has you covered. The shopDisney Instagram account shared a look at a brand new Loki wallet and bag that will be available tomorrow, Monday, December 13th.
- As shopDisney said in their Instagram post, we cannot confirm whether or not the Tesseract will fit in this new Loki crossbody bag.
- However, we do know that both the new bag and wallet from Loungefly will be available on shopDisney tomorrow, December 13th.
- Both of these mischievous new accessories feature Loki’s iconic helmet (with the big bendy horns) and his signature green, black and gold color scheme.
- Be sure to check back for more details on these new Loki accessories as they become available.
