Disney+ Added to Cox Communications’ Contour Streaming Experience

Today Cox and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced the addition of Disney+ to the Contour TV and Contour Stream Player experiences. Select Cox Contour customers can now access their favorite content all in one place, with the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and more.

About Contour:

Contour is Cox’s premier video product. One of the most popular Contour features is the voice remote, which allows customers to change channels, find shows, get recommendations, and launch apps by simply using voice commands.

Disney+ joins the ever-growing portfolio of streaming apps available on Contour TV and Contour Stream Player experiences including: Netflix HBO Max Peacock Prime Video And more



What they’re saying: