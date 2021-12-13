Disney and New Regency Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal

by | Dec 13, 2021 11:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution have renewed their multi-year distribution deal, allowing Disney to continue to market and distribute New Regency’s new releases.

What’s Happening:

  • New Regency and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced today a long-term renewal of their global theatrical film distribution deal whereby Disney will continue to market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases across most formats.
  • The first new project to be released under the extended agreement will be the highly anticipated untitled original film from David O. Russell, currently in post-production, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy, Michael Shannon, and more.
  • Prior to their acquisition by The Walt Disney Company in 2019, both 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures shared a number of successes with New Regency including the 2019 release of Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek, which grossed over $900 million at the worldwide box office, as well as the 2016 Academy Award-winning film The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed and co-written by renowned filmmaker and Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and the back to-back Academy Award-winning Best Pictures 12 Years A Slave in 2014 starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Birdman in 2015 starring Michael Keaton.
  • Other titles released under New Regency’s deal include David Fincher’s Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as Fight Club starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton also directed by David Fincher.  

What They’re Saying:

  • Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s Chairman and CEO: “The whole team at Disney is fantastic and we couldn’t be happier to have them as our partners. This is the perfect home for our movies, and we look forward to continuing this successful relationship.”
  • Justin Connolly, President, Platform Distribution, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution: “We’re incredibly pleased to extend our long-standing and highly regarded relationship with New Regency to market and distribute their films. We look forward to bringing their entertaining slate to audiences around the world for many more years to come.”

 

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed