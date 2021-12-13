Disney and New Regency Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution have renewed their multi-year distribution deal, allowing Disney to continue to market and distribute New Regency’s new releases.

What’s Happening:

New Regency and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced today a long-term renewal of their global theatrical film distribution deal whereby Disney will continue to market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases across most formats.

The first new project to be released under the extended agreement will be the highly anticipated untitled original film from David O. Russell, currently in post-production, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy, Michael Shannon, and more.

Prior to their acquisition by The Walt Disney Company in 2019, both 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures shared a number of successes with New Regency including the 2019 release of Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek, which grossed over $900 million at the worldwide box office, as well as the 2016 Academy Award-winning film The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed and co-written by renowned filmmaker and Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and the back to-back Academy Award-winning Best Pictures 12 Years A Slave in 2014 starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Birdman in 2015 starring Michael Keaton.

starring Rami Malek, which grossed over $900 million at the worldwide box office, as well as the 2016 Academy Award-winning film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed and co-written by renowned filmmaker and Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and the back to-back Academy Award-winning Best Pictures in 2014 starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and in 2015 starring Michael Keaton. Other titles released under New Regency’s deal include David Fincher’s Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as Fight Club starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton also directed by David Fincher.

What They’re Saying:

Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s Chairman and CEO: “The whole team at Disney is fantastic and we couldn’t be happier to have them as our partners. This is the perfect home for our movies, and we look forward to continuing this successful relationship.”

“The whole team at Disney is fantastic and we couldn’t be happier to have them as our partners. This is the perfect home for our movies, and we look forward to continuing this successful relationship.” Justin Connolly, President, Platform Distribution, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution: “We’re incredibly pleased to extend our long-standing and highly regarded relationship with New Regency to market and distribute their films. We look forward to bringing their entertaining slate to audiences around the world for many more years to come.”