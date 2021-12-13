Kendra Scott Retail Location Coming to Disney Springs in Spring 2022

Kendra Scott has announced the upcoming opening of a new retail store location at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort opening Spring 2022.
- The Kendra Scott store located in the Town Center at Disney Springs will be a unique new concept celebrating the brand's ongoing work with Inheritance of Hope, a non-profit organization that inspires hope in young families facing the loss of a parent due to a terminal diagnosis.
- For the last five years, the brand has worked with Inheritance of Hope to host an all-expenses-paid weekend retreat to Walt Disney World Resort for families facing a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.
- To date, Kendra and Inheritance of Hope have hosted over 70 families for these retreats.
- Spanning 1,650 square feet, the Kendra Scott store at Disney Springs will carry the brand's full assortment of mainline and fine jewelry, will offer unique customization opportunities, and will feature a special custom installation highlighting the brand's ongoing work with Inheritance of Hope.
- The store will also boast exclusive products and enhanced giveback opportunities.
- Additional details on the store design, opening date and store hours will follow.
What they’re saying:
- Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott: "Aside from being an integral addition to our brand footprint, I am thrilled to be opening this location at Disney Springs in celebration of a philanthropic program that is so dear to our hearts. We look forward to continuing to do good and bring joy to the Orlando community through our presence in this incredible center."